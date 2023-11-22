East Lubbock Art House seeking volunteers to make blankets for the elderly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The East Lubbock Art House is hard at work, giving back to the elderly on the East Side, but they need your help to make it happen.

Danielle Demetria East, the director of the East Lubbock Art House, says, “We always try to do stuff, especially for our neighbors, so we wanted to do something, especially for the holiday season.”

At the East Lubbock Art House, it is their mission to extend a helping hand all year long. One of those projects includes making blankets for the residents of the Windmill Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“Sometimes it is an unseen and unheard community, so the response has been really good, especially from the other workers and nurses there,” East said.

As you can imagine making nearly 100 blankets takes some volunteers’ help. This is where your generosity can come in handy this Friday.

“All of the supplies are provided, and they can just come here anytime from 12 to 7. The East Lubbock Art House is located at 405 MLK,” East said.

The blankets don’t require any sewing, so anyone who is in the spirit of giving can help out.

“We know a lot of people want something to do and they want to be able to give back and sometimes we don’t have those opportunities or think that they are important, so we always want to have something for anybody skill level to be able to do,” East said.

For more information on the blanket drive and East Lubbock Art House’s cause please click here.

