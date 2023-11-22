Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A woman who was walking her dog in Wisconsin on the second day of the gun-deer season was shot in the abdomen, according to a Department of Natural Resources official.

The 47-year-old woman needed to be flown via MedFlight to an area hospital where she is still being treated, DNR Hunter Education Administrator Lt. Mike Weber said.

According to the agency, she was shot while walking her dog on private property on Monday morning. The 62-year-old hunter told the DNR he thought the dog was an antlerless deer, so he fired.

DNR is still investigating the incident, Weber said. He says the man was disabled and Wisconsin has opportunities that would allow people with disabilities to hunt from their vehicles.

During the news conference, Weber offered a reminder to hunters about wearing blaze orange and fluorescent pink when in the woods.

He added that non-hunters should consider wearing those highly visible colors as well during gun-deer season.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Ricky Lee Delgado, 36
Woman hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, SWAT callout in Lamesa
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock
Thanksgiving Day will be dry with a fair and cold morning, a mostly sunny and slightly breezy...
Countdown to South Plains Thanksgiving

Latest News

Band to perform Wednesday and Thursday
TTU Goin’ Band preparing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown...
Black Friday is almost here. What to know about the holiday sales event’s history and evolution
Texas Tech Goin' Band Pep Rally in NYC
FILE - A mystery dog illness is going around and it may be difficult to determine if your dog...
Knowing if your dog has ‘mystery illness’ may be difficult, veterinarian says