KCBD Investigates Payroll Problems: Employees accuse Skywriter MD of abrupt closure, failure to pay employees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A medical scribe company that once officed in College Station and Lubbock closed its doors suddenly, leaving employees panicked.

Megan Overby graduated from Texas Tech University and is now pursuing her master’s in speech pathology.

Overby said she joined the team at Skywriter MD more than two and a half years ago, as an undergraduate student.

“I absolutely loved it, and I loved the people I worked for too,” Overby said.

Overby’s direct supervisor, Humza Khalid, said the company provided various virtual scribing services and had customers all over the country.

“The pandemic really put a lot of stress on the healthcare industry in general, and that was really the place and time when services like Skywriter, medical support services, could make a difference in the day-to-day lives of providers and their patients,” Khalid said.

Khalid said Skywriter MD offered a variety of scribing services, including real-time virtual scribing services, and offered plans ranging in price from about $2,000 a month to $4,000.

Khalid said the company employed more than 200 people and eventually went remote.

Khalid said the job was a great fit for students who were interested in the healthcare industry, like Overby.

“The company worked with students’ schedules, and it also was a really great way to get experience in the medical field and then also medical terminology,” Overby said.

Overby said while she enjoyed her job, there was one recurring issue.

“I would say the total that I experienced late pay was about eight times, but this year alone, it was back to back since July,” Overby said.

Overby provided copies of the emails she said employees received from Bill Leander, the company’s CEO/COO.

One email is dated July 13 and reads in part, “I’m sorry to share that tomorrow’s scheduled payroll will be delayed till Monday.”

The following day Leander sent another company-wide email that reads in part, “It pains me to have to write this, but paychecks are going to be delayed until Tuesday.”

Another email dated Aug. 24 begins, “All, I am so very sorry to let you know that tomorrow’s payroll will be delayed.”

Employees received an email that began that same way on Sept. 7, “All, I am so very sorry to let you know that tomorrow’s payroll will be delayed.”

Employees said they received another email on Sept. 8 that reads in part, “I’m sick to my stomach to tell you that payroll will not hit today.”

The Texas Payday Law requires employers to pay their employees in full, on time, and on scheduled paydays.

Khalid said he took his concerns to upper management, including Leander.

“You get told Skywriter is a start-up; they rely in part on investor relationships,” Khalid said.

Overby provided us with an email dated Oct. 5 that reads, “It pains me to tell you that payroll for tomorrow will be delayed.”

The next day, they received another email that reads in part, “We have secured multiple sources of funds for payroll - so we have a backup in place just in case it is needed.”

Khalid and Overby said they never received a paycheck.

“We went a whole month of work without getting compensated,” Overby said.

On Oct. 18, Overby said she received another email from Leander.

“We got the termination letter at 8:30 p.m. just out of the blue,” Overby said.

The letter states, “Skywriter MD, Inc. has determined to close its operations and liquidate its business.”

The letter notified employees that their last day/time of employment would be the following day at noon.

“We had less than 24 hours’ notice,” Overby said.

The letter said Skywriter anticipated a Chapter 7 filing but did plan to pay all past-due wages.

One month later, Khalid and Overby said they are still waiting on their paychecks.

“How am I going to make my car payments? How am I going to pay for gas to get to and from class?” Overby said.

Overby said some co-workers lost their housing and are struggling to put food on the table.

Former employees, who haven’t been paid themselves, created and donated to a GoFundMe account to help those who need immediate financial assistance.

“It affects more than the 250 employees; it affects the hundreds of doctors we serve and the thousands of patients,” Overby said.

Overby said many of the employees have filed for unemployment as they search for a new job and pray they will be paid for the work they completed weeks ago.

Skywriter MD retained a lawyer in anticipation of filing for bankruptcy.

We contacted that attorney who said they have not filed for bankruptcy at this time, and could not elaborate any further on the issue.

Danny Soliz, the Director of Business Development at Workforce Solutions of the South Plains, said his office is assisting former Skywriter MD employees with filing for unemployment and wage claim disputes.

Wage claims must be filed within 180 days from the original date the wages were supposed to be paid.

Soliz said Workforce Solutions of the South Plains also offers a number of resources like resume writing, retraining opportunities, stress management, and financial advice.

If Skywriter MD does file for bankruptcy, the Texas Workforce Commission cannot investigate the claim, and the employee may need to file directly with the bankruptcy court.

In August 2020, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced the expansion of Skywriter MD.

John Osborne, CEO and president of LEDA, said Skywriter MD did contact his office prior to its West Texas expansion but did not give the company any incentives for opening its Lubbock office.

Osborne said LEDA did agree to get the word out about the job opportunities at the company.

In a press release, LEDA stated the medical scribe company would create 130 new jobs and $400,000 of capital investment for the Lubbock community.

Osborne said Skywriter MD did not notify his office about its plans to close.

“I think that is not a great company that we want to see in our community,” Osbourne said.

We asked Osborne if LEDA would welcome Skywriter back to the South Plains should it not file for bankruptcy.

“If they do reorganize and reopen their business and look to hire people back I would want to make sure they are making whole all of those those employees that they previously let go. I would want to see that things were made good with those former employees and that those employees would have the first opportunity to come back and work for them before they open their doors to other people,” Osbourne said.

