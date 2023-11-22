KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Belle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Belle, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a nine-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

She is sweet girl who does well with other dogs. She would make the perfect cuddle buddy or walking partner. Belle is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

