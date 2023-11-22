Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Belle

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Belle, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a nine-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

She is sweet girl who does well with other dogs. She would make the perfect cuddle buddy or walking partner. Belle is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Ricky Lee Delgado, 36
Woman hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, SWAT callout in Lamesa
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock
Thanksgiving Day will be dry with a fair and cold morning, a mostly sunny and slightly breezy...
Countdown to South Plains Thanksgiving

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Belle
Meet Mollie! She is a four-year-old pit mix available at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie
Meet Sierra! She is a three-year-old mixed breed who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sierra