A nice Thanksgiving Day ahead of us

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The rest of Wednesday evening will remain calm and mild. Overnight temperatures will be cold in the mid-30s. Mostly clear skies will continue with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Thanksgiving forecast Lubbock (KCBD)

Thanksgiving Day will be nice and sunny, very similar to Wednesday. High temperatures will range from mid-to-upper 60s across the area, with southwest winds in the earlier parts of the day. In the evening winds will come from the south. No rain is expected and winds should remain around 10 mph for most of the day.

Thanksgiving day planner (KCBD)

Thursday night will be partly cloudy then become mostly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the mid-30s.

Friday, a wet cold front will come through and highs are expected to be just around 50°. Northeast winds will be a little breezy Friday as well. There is a chance for a wintry mix in the northern part of the viewing area on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday and Monday will be in the 40s too. Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the 50s.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.