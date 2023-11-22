Seagraves mother of son killed by drunk driver encourages safety during holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Seagraves mother says she was robbed of a future with her son, because of a man’s choice to drive drunk. Ahead of the holidays, TxDOT is sharing her story, to remind people to plan for a safe ride home.

Case Clark was Kendra Sellers’ son, a brother, and an uncle to two little girls who thought the world of him.

“To know Case was to love Case. Everyone that knew Case would call him their best friend. He had a way of drawing people into his personality,” Sellers said.

Clark, 22, was valedictorian of his high school class and an all-state football player. He went to South Plains College and Sul Ross State University.

“Had settled into a career that he would never be able to finish, all because of the senseless acts of an intoxicated driver, a driver that made the wrong choice to drink and drive,” Sellers said.

Clark was killed in a drunk driving crash on March 11, 2021, outside of Lubbock. His killer, who had more than 40 years of alcohol-related offenses, including multiple DUIs, was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit him head on.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t remember our sweet boy and all of the good that he did in this world and the potential that he had to do in this world,” Sellers said.

TxDOT warns holiday drinking and dark winter nights can be especially dangerous. Last year, a quarter of all Texas traffic deaths during the holidays involved drunk driving. Intoxicated drivers killed 108 people and seriously injured 229 in that time frame.

Sellers says these crashes are 100 percent preventable. If your holiday plans include alcohol, designate a sober driver, use a rideshare, taxi or call a family member, or stay put until you’re sober.

“Think of our family. Think of my son, Case. Please don’t make that choice,” Sellers said.

Drunk drivers can face heavy fines, jail time, job loss and a lifetime of regret. TxDOT says there will be a heightened law enforcement presence looking for drunk drivers during the holiday season.

