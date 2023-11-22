Texas Tech falls to Villanova, 85-69

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech dropped its opening game in the Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament to Villanova, 85-69.

Pop Isaacs led the team totaling 16 points followed by Joe Toussaint chipping in 15.

Tech forced 10 turnovers along with a total of six offensive rebounds and 25 defensive rebounds. Rebounds were a big topic going into this game for coach Grant McCasland and the Red Raiders.

Tech is now 3-1 overall after the loss despite only trailing by six at the half.

Tech will face Northern Iowa on Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. with the game airing live on ESPN2.

