Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech falls to Villanova, 85-69

Pop Isaacs takes the ball up the court as Texas Tech takes on Villanova in the Battle 4...
Pop Isaacs takes the ball up the court as Texas Tech takes on Villanova in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech dropped its opening game in the Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament to Villanova, 85-69.

Pop Isaacs led the team totaling 16 points followed by Joe Toussaint chipping in 15.

Tech forced 10 turnovers along with a total of six offensive rebounds and 25 defensive rebounds. Rebounds were a big topic going into this game for coach Grant McCasland and the Red Raiders.

Tech is now 3-1 overall after the loss despite only trailing by six at the half.

Tech will face Northern Iowa on Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. with the game airing live on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Ricky Lee Delgado, 36
Woman hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, SWAT callout in Lamesa
Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin’ Band live on the Today Show Wednesday...
KCBD following TTU Goin’ Band to NYC for Macy’s parade, Today Show
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock

Latest News

Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin’ Band live on the Today Show Wednesday...
KCBD following TTU Goin’ Band to NYC for Macy’s parade, Today Show
Texas Tech football helmet
Texas Tech closes out regular season on the road against Texas
Texas Tech Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier runs down the court against UTSA.
Texas Tech holds off UTSA, 63-58
Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot, give out turkey's during Bradford's...
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. uses NIL money to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys