LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly morning turns into a warmer afternoon, which will stick around for Thanksgiving.

Forecast Today (KCBD)

This morning, cold temps are amplified by light breezes. By late morning, we’ll be warming quickly as westerly winds bring warmer, dryer air. By mid-afternoon, we’re hitting a high of 66 here in Lubbock, with a range of other 60s throughout the area. Clear, sunny skies throughout the day.

Temp and Precip Forecast (KCBD)

Today’s conditions will be quite similar for Thanksgiving tomorrow: a cold morning transitioning to a warmer afternoon with highs also mid 60s and lighter breezes, though a bit more clouds here and there. A front brings our temps down for Black Friday

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.