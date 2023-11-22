TTU Goin’ Band plays pep rally in Times Square

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goin’ Band from Raiderland is taking over the Big Apple!

The band is gearing up for its performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday. As the only Texas band joining the march, they’ll be representing both Texas Tech and the Lone Star State in New York City.

This morning, the TTU Goin’ Band was featured on the TODAY Show. They kicked off the festivities with an electric pep rally in Times Square.

KCBD’s Joshua Ramirez will be covering the rest of the Goin’ Band’s trip to New York City. Be sure to tune in the rest of the holiday performance!

