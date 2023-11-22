Healthwise Expo 2024
TTU Goin’ Band plays pep rally in Times Square

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goin’ Band from Raiderland is taking over the Big Apple!

The band is gearing up for its performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday. As the only Texas band joining the march, they’ll be representing both Texas Tech and the Lone Star State in New York City.

This morning, the TTU Goin’ Band was featured on the TODAY Show. They kicked off the festivities with an electric pep rally in Times Square.

KCBD’s Joshua Ramirez will be covering the rest of the Goin’ Band’s trip to New York City. Be sure to tune in the rest of the holiday performance!

Texas Tech Goin' Band Pep Rally in NYC
