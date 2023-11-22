TTU Goin’ Band preparing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From West Texas to the big apple.

The Goin’ Band from Raiderland is in New York City to play in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

I spoke with band director Joel Pagan about this opportunity he tells me the band members have been looking forward to this performance for since it was announced last year.

Some of the members are seeing New York City for the first time, while others flying on a plane for the first time to make the trip.

This opportunity is even more special with Texas Tech celebrating its centennial. I had the chance last week to speak with Pagan about the band’s preparation and how its fueled by Red Raider traditions.

Pagan says, “It’s an honor, it’s humbling to know that we get to represent this great state, and these students they see that, they feel that, and I think we’re in for a really exciting experience and a real treat.”

As the university celebrates its centennial, more than 400 band members will be marching across NYC in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

When the announcement was made a year ago, Pagan says, he remembered seeing the look on the students faces. He said he had students in tears just so excited about the opportunity. Established in 1925, the band got its name after traveling with the Red Raider football team. It was the first band in the nation to do so.

Nearly 100 years later, its the only marching band chosen from the state of Texas to play in one of the longest running parades in the nation. The band is also taking the opportunity to showcase an arrangement that’s never been seen before. Pagan calls it, “Wreck em’ fan fair” and it’s something that will be premiered for the first time. Pagan says a Texas Tech alumni and former band member composed that fan fair. But it will be new members that bring it to life. One step at a time, to a beat all their own.

“I always say it’s something that, if you’re in your living room and your tv is on with the parade in the background, when you hear the band start playing you’ll know right away that it’s Texas Tech University, " says Pagan.

