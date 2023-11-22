Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Wednesday morning top stories: Texas Tech Goin’ Band to perform in NYC

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech Goin’ Band to perform in NYC

LPD to change crash response on Jan. 1

Thanksgiving travel could be impacted by weather

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Ricky Lee Delgado, 36
Woman hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, SWAT callout in Lamesa
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock
Thanksgiving Day will be dry with a fair and cold morning, a mostly sunny and slightly breezy...
Countdown to South Plains Thanksgiving

Latest News

Former employees of a virtual medical scribe company said they were laid off unexpectedly and...
KCBD Investigates Payroll Problems: Employees accuse Skywriter MD of abrupt closure, failure to pay employees
Kendra Sellers' son, Case Clark, was killed by a drunk driver outside of Lubbock in 2021.
Seagraves mother of son killed by drunk driver encourages safety during holidays
Seagraves mother of son killed by drunk driver encourages safety during holidays
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place