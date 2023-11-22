Wednesday morning top stories: Texas Tech Goin’ Band to perform in NYC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech Goin’ Band to perform in NYC

The will perform on The Today Show this morning

They will also perform tomorrow during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Follow our coverage here: KCBD following TTU Goin’ Band to NYC for Macy’s parade, Today Show

LPD to change crash response on Jan. 1

Starting on January 1 officers will no longer respond to minor crashes

Drivers will be required to fill out a crash report and send it to their insurance company

Details here: LPD adjusting call response to traffic crashes

Thanksgiving travel could be impacted by weather

Bad weather could disrupt Thanksgiving travel, especially on the East Coast

Heavy rain is possible from Alabama to New York and snow is expected in parts of Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire

Read more here: If you haven’t started your Thanksgiving trip, you’re not alone. The busiest days are still to come

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.