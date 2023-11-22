Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Wiley Killham hot start leads West Plains past Plainview 64-43

Wiley Killham takes the ball up the floor during West Plains' win over Plainview.
Wiley Killham takes the ball up the floor during West Plains' win over Plainview.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took down Plainview 64-43 on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a scorching start for the Wolves, going up 22-5 after the first quarter. That run was led by Wiley Killham, who had 14 first quarter points including four threes.

Killham ended with a team-high 16 points to go along with 13 from Ayden Rodriguez and 15 from Jaydan Gibson in the win.

With the win, the Wolves improve to 2-1 on the season. They’ll come back after the Thanksgiving break with a tournament in Brock.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD
The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD: Two juveniles arrested after Sunday pursuit in Central Lubbock
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Ricky Lee Delgado, 36
Woman hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, SWAT callout in Lamesa

Latest News

Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin’ Band live on the Today Show Wednesday...
KCBD following TTU Goin’ Band to NYC for Macy’s parade, Today Show
Texas Tech football helmet
Texas Tech closes out regular season on the road against Texas
Texas Tech Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier runs down the court against UTSA.
Texas Tech holds off UTSA, 63-58
Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot, give out turkey's during Bradford's...
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. uses NIL money to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys
The Seminole Indians are area champions after beating Wichita Falls Hirschi 37-36 in one of the...
End Zone Team of the Week: Seminole Indians