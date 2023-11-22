Wiley Killham hot start leads West Plains past Plainview 64-43

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took down Plainview 64-43 on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a scorching start for the Wolves, going up 22-5 after the first quarter. That run was led by Wiley Killham, who had 14 first quarter points including four threes.

Killham ended with a team-high 16 points to go along with 13 from Ayden Rodriguez and 15 from Jaydan Gibson in the win.

With the win, the Wolves improve to 2-1 on the season. They’ll come back after the Thanksgiving break with a tournament in Brock.

