Ysasaga family sharing their Thanksgiving meal with those in need

Lubbock community coming together to keep 7-year-old boy’s Thanksgiving tradition alive.
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Thanksgiving tradition started by 7-year-old Sterling Ysasaga will continue this year, thanks to help from the Lubbock community.

Sterling and his mom started this Thanksgiving tradition four years ago and now some donors have stepped up to keep it alive.

“It makes me feel like I’ve raised a kid that’s got the biggest heart,” Shadoe Ysasaga said.

Four years ago, after the Ysasaga family finished their Thanksgiving meal, 4-year-old Sterling asked his mom, Shadoe, if they could use the leftovers to help people in need. When his mother asked him why, Sterling Ysasaga said, “Everyone should have a meal on Thanksgiving.”

Shadoe and Sterling have continued this tradition every Thanksgiving since, but this year, hard times have fallen on many people, including the Ysasagas.

“When I told him we probably wouldn’t be able to get to do it this year, he was disappointed. We went and cried a little bit, didn’t we?” Shadoe Ysasaga said.

So, the family turned to the community and posted on social media:

Ysasaga's social media post
Ysasaga's social media post(KCBD)

The family quickly received food donations for a Thanksgiving feast to keep the tradition alive.

“I was pretty surprised at how many people were willing to help, because i know everybody is struggling right now,” Shadoe said.

Sterling said this tradition makes him feel thankful. He says he enjoys it, because everyone should be kind. The Ysasagas hope to do this for many years to come.

“If we can put a smile on somebody’s face, that’s the biggest gift somebody could receive,” Shadoe said.

Sterling and Shadoe will be handing out plates to those experiencing homelessness on Thursday, so no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

