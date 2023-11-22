Zia Park to host NM Classic Quarter Horse Showcase Sunday

HOBBS, N.M. (KCBD) - Zia Park Casino, Hotel and Racetrack in Hobbs will host the New Mexico Classic Quarter Horse Showcase Sunday, Nov. 26.

There will be more than $1 million in purses, with post time at 12:05 p.m. MT. The racetrack is also hosting Racing Appreciation Day Sunday. This is followed by the Thoroughbred Showcase Monday, Nov. 27.

Earlier this month KCBD reported on the opening of the season: link https://www.kcbd.com/2023/11/03/zia-park-hobbs-kicks-off-horse-racing-season/

The racing season at Zia Park runs through Dec. 20. Click here – for the race schedule (link https://www.ziaparkcasino.com/-/media/png/west/zia/pdfs/2023-racing-updates/2023-zia-park-live-calendar-final.pdf)

