Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Zia Park to host NM Classic Quarter Horse Showcase Sunday

Zia Park Casino, Hotel and Racetrack in Hobbs will host the New Mexico Classic Quarter Horse...
Zia Park Casino, Hotel and Racetrack in Hobbs will host the New Mexico Classic Quarter Horse Showcase Sunday(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Matt Ernst
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (KCBD) - Zia Park Casino, Hotel and Racetrack in Hobbs will host the New Mexico Classic Quarter Horse Showcase Sunday, Nov. 26.

There will be more than $1 million in purses, with post time at 12:05 p.m. MT. The racetrack is also hosting Racing Appreciation Day Sunday. This is followed by the Thoroughbred Showcase Monday, Nov. 27.

Earlier this month KCBD reported on the opening of the season: link https://www.kcbd.com/2023/11/03/zia-park-hobbs-kicks-off-horse-racing-season/

The racing season at Zia Park runs through Dec. 20. Click here – for the race schedule (link https://www.ziaparkcasino.com/-/media/png/west/zia/pdfs/2023-racing-updates/2023-zia-park-live-calendar-final.pdf)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Ricky Lee Delgado, 36
Woman hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, SWAT callout in Lamesa
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock
Thanksgiving Day will be dry with a fair and cold morning, a mostly sunny and slightly breezy...
Countdown to South Plains Thanksgiving

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
Texas Tech Goin' Band Pep Rally in NYC
TTU Goin’ Band plays pep rally in Times Square
Band to perform Wednesday and Thursday
TTU Goin’ Band preparing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Texas Tech Goin' Band Pep Rally in NYC
Texas Tech Goin' Band Pep Rally in NYC
Band to perform Wednesday and Thursday
Goin' Band preparing for NYC