1 dead, 2 injured in Lubbock County crash

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 40-year-old Lubbock woman died on the scene of a crash on County Road 7700 east of County Road 2110 in Lubbock County on Tuesday night.

Texas DPS said a 48-year-old Lubbock man was driving east when he “traveled slightly off the roadway into some loose dirt,” leading him to “take evasive action” trying to get the car back on the road.

He drove across the roadway into westbound traffic and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Lubbock man, who was taken to UMC with serious injuries. His passenger, Samantha Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said the driver that strayed into oncoming traffic was transported to a Lubbock hospital with minor injuries.

