Colder air coming, ahead of rain chances this weekend

Nice Thanksgiving Day on the South Plains, but changes will arrive just in time for shoppers.
Nice Thanksgiving Day on the South Plains, but changes will arrive just in time for shoppers.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nice Thanksgiving Day on the South Plains, but changes will arrive just in time for shoppers.

Two frontal systems will move across our area over the weekend and result in much colder temperatures and some winter precipitation. The chance of rain, sleet snow will primary be in the northern communities from Muleshoe east to Childress and into the Panhandle areas.

Colder air will arrive early Friday morning and produce gusty winds, temperatures in the 40s to mid-50s and plenty of cloud cover.

Snow will move into New Mexico Friday evening and that will move east into the Panhandle early Saturday. There’s a chance for some light winter precipitation developing south but will most likely be light rain for most of the central and southern South Plains. The winter mix will increase again late Saturday and continue into very early Sunday morning. Once again, it appears a wintry mix is most likely in the northern counties.

As for temperatures, in the 40s to low 50s Friday with 20s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Daytime temps in the low to mid 40s Saturday and Sunday.

Gusty winds will make it feel even colder Friday-Sunday.

