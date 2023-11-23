Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Driver from Hobbs killed after crashing into gin, diesel tank in Ropesville

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - A 31-year-old man from Hobbs, New Mexico died at the scene of a crash on Tuesday night, on US Highway 62 in Ropesville.

Texas DPS tells us Jonathan Michael Weldy “was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of US 62 when his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup left the roadway, going over a curb on the west side of US 62, and onto the gravel lot of the gin directly across from the Chisum Travel Center in Ropesville, TX.”

DPS says, “The Silverado continued traveling north in the gravel lot, striking the east side of the gin building and a diesel tank at the north end of the gin building. The truck flipped before coming to final rest and catching on fire. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene due to the injuries sustained during the crash.”

The crash was reported at 10:37 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Ricky Lee Delgado, 36
Woman hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, SWAT callout in Lamesa
Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin’ Band live on the Today Show Wednesday...
KCBD following TTU Goin’ Band to NYC for Macy’s parade, Today Show
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock

Latest News

1 dead, 2 injured in Lubbock County crash
Salvation Army volunteers have prepared all week to serve a hot Thanksgiving meal to 350 people.
Salvation Army preparing to feed hot Thanksgiving meals to 350 people on Thursday
Volunteers making blankets at East Lubbock Art House
East Lubbock Art House seeking volunteers to make blankets for the elderly
East Lubbock Art House seeking volunteers to make blankets for the elderly