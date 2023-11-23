Driver from Hobbs killed after crashing into gin, diesel tank in Ropesville

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - A 31-year-old man from Hobbs, New Mexico died at the scene of a crash on Tuesday night, on US Highway 62 in Ropesville.

Texas DPS tells us Jonathan Michael Weldy “was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of US 62 when his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup left the roadway, going over a curb on the west side of US 62, and onto the gravel lot of the gin directly across from the Chisum Travel Center in Ropesville, TX.”

DPS says, “The Silverado continued traveling north in the gravel lot, striking the east side of the gin building and a diesel tank at the north end of the gin building. The truck flipped before coming to final rest and catching on fire. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene due to the injuries sustained during the crash.”

The crash was reported at 10:37 p.m.

