Goin’ Band member’s road to the Big Apple

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band is in New York City, getting ready to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

More than 400 students in Texas Tech’s School of Music are getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

The excitement for this band started last year when Macy’s announced they would march in this year’s parade, but for many of those young musicians, the work began years ago.

Reilly Ledbetter is one of them. Her connection to Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band started when she was just a child.

Since it was established in 1925, the Goin’ Band has performed in stadiums across the country, but this holiday season will be a first for those Red Raiders, as they trade football stadiums for New York City streets.

“It just puts the Goin’ Band on a larger scale for everybody to see what Tech does and what we’re here to do,” senior band member Reilly Ledbetter said.

For this rare opportunity, the band prepared a never-before-seen arrangement to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We started Macy’s drill about a month ago,” Ledbetter said. “So, we’ve been working on it for a month already. We just keep drilling it every single day. It gets better and better.”

For Ledbetter, this performance has been years in the making.

“My parents are both Goin’ Band alumni,” Ledbetter said. “So, I’ve been watching the Goin’ Band since I was a toddler.”

The Lubbock native started her musical career in sixth grade playing clarinet, and she’s stuck with it ever since.

“In high school, you have one goal. You spend the whole season for this one goal,” Ledbetter said. “In college, everything moves so fast-paced and everything changes all the time and so you’re doing something new every single day.”

Band Director Joel Pagan says many of the band members like Ledbetter played together before arriving at Texas Tech and that’s raised the level of talent in the program.

“They play together. They establish that culture from middle school through high school, all the way through college,” Pagan said. “That’s what really makes this program unique in that respect, too. Is that culture is already embedded when they get here; we just build on that.”

Now as Ledbetter follows in her parents’ footsteps, she says her time with the Goin’ Band and the opportunities its created have led to a dream coming true.

“It’s been a dream of mine to be in the Goin’ Band since I was really little,” Ledbetter said. “So, this is really special to me. I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

