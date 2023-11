LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nice today, mid to upper 60s, 66 in Lubbock. Skies mostly clear, light breezes. A cold front leaves us much cooler Friday, mid 40s, dropping to the low 40s by Saturday with a bump in rain chances.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Happy Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.