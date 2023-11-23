Texas Tech rallies to gobble up Thanksgiving Day win in Bahamas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pop Isaacs basket with 8/10th of a second left lifted the Texas Tech Red Raiders to a 72-70 Thanksgiving Day win over Northern Iowa in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas.

Texas Tech trailed by 15 at one point and 14 in the second half with ten minutes to play.

A big 21-3 run allowed the Red Raiders to take a 68-64 lead with 3:28 left.

The game was tied at 70 with 24.5 seconds to go leading to Isaacs game winner.

Joe Toussaint led Tech with 21 points.

Pop Isaacs added 18 points .

Darrion William scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Devan Cambridge chipped in 10 points with eight rebounds.

The Red Raiders move to 4-1 on the season.

Texas Tech advances to play 5 p.m. Friday night against Thursday night’s Michigan/Stanford winner on ESPNU for 5th place in the Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.