Texas Tech rallies to gobble up Thanksgiving Day win in Bahamas

Pop Isaacs basket with 8/10th of a second left lifted the Texas Tech Red Raiders to a 72-70 Thanksgiving Day win over Northern Iowa in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pop Isaacs basket with 8/10th of a second left lifted the Texas Tech Red Raiders to a 72-70 Thanksgiving Day win over Northern Iowa in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas.

Texas Tech trailed by 15 at one point and 14 in the second half with ten minutes to play.

A big 21-3 run allowed the Red Raiders to take a 68-64 lead with 3:28 left.

The game was tied at 70 with 24.5 seconds to go leading to Isaacs game winner.

Joe Toussaint led Tech with 21 points.

Pop Isaacs added 18 points .

Darrion William scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Devan Cambridge chipped in 10 points with eight rebounds.

The Red Raiders move to 4-1 on the season.

Texas Tech advances to play 5 p.m. Friday night against Thursday night’s Michigan/Stanford winner on ESPNU for 5th place in the Tournament.

