Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band performs across NYC ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band did its share of marching on Wednesday, ahead of their performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

From their performances on the Today Show to the premiere of the new Texas Tech fan fair in Times Square.

Even with cold and rainy conditions in New York, the band was determined that the show would go on.

“I’m sure this is something they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. “And you know what, we will too.”

From Rockefeller Station to Times Square, the Goin’ Band from Raiderland marched across the Big Apple.

Early morning performances on the Today Show turned into a Red Raider takeover in the heart of the city.

“These students are so talented and also, they’re so dedicated in representing this university,” Schovanec said. “All in all, you kinda have to pinch yourself when you’re here in the moment.”

Red Raider families and alumni showed up in full force to show their support, even singing the Matador Song as the double-T shined over Times Square.

All as the university celebrates its centennial year.

“I can’t think of a more impressive occasion to celebrate our centennial,” Schovanec said. “What a background, what a city, what an opportunity for these students.”

The band’s performance in New York is one President Schovanec says all Red Raiders should take pride in.

“I’ve been so proud of them as I watch them come up here,” Schovanec said. “The way they have represented this university, this is a proud moment for all Red Raiders.”

A moment that could create many more Red Raider fans from West Texas all the way to the East Coast.

“Red Raiders have taken over New York City,” Schovanec said.

