Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band performs across NYC ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band did its share of marching on Wednesday, ahead of their performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

From their performances on the Today Show to the premiere of the new Texas Tech fan fair in Times Square.

Even with cold and rainy conditions in New York, the band was determined that the show would go on.

“I’m sure this is something they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. “And you know what, we will too.”

From Rockefeller Station to Times Square, the Goin’ Band from Raiderland marched across the Big Apple.

Early morning performances on the Today Show turned into a Red Raider takeover in the heart of the city.

“These students are so talented and also, they’re so dedicated in representing this university,” Schovanec said. “All in all, you kinda have to pinch yourself when you’re here in the moment.”

Red Raider families and alumni showed up in full force to show their support, even singing the Matador Song as the double-T shined over Times Square.

All as the university celebrates its centennial year.

“I can’t think of a more impressive occasion to celebrate our centennial,” Schovanec said. “What a background, what a city, what an opportunity for these students.”

The band’s performance in New York is one President Schovanec says all Red Raiders should take pride in.

“I’ve been so proud of them as I watch them come up here,” Schovanec said. “The way they have represented this university, this is a proud moment for all Red Raiders.”

A moment that could create many more Red Raider fans from West Texas all the way to the East Coast.

“Red Raiders have taken over New York City,” Schovanec said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
1 dead, 2 injured in Lubbock County crash
Ricky Lee Delgado, 36
Woman hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, SWAT callout in Lamesa
Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin’ Band live on the Today Show Wednesday...
KCBD following TTU Goin’ Band to NYC for Macy’s parade, Today Show

Latest News

Goin' Band member Reilly Ledbetter
Goin’ Band member’s road to the Big Apple
Salvation Army volunteers have prepared all week to serve a hot Thanksgiving meal to 350 people.
Salvation Army preparing to feed hot Thanksgiving meals to 350 people on Thursday
Salvation Army preparing to feed hot Thanksgiving meals to 350 people on Thursday
Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec speaks with KCBD live from the Today Show.
Texas Tech President shares pride, excitement for Goin’ Band trip to NYC