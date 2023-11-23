Thursday morning top stories: Goin’ Band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Goin’ Band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Goin’ Band from Raiderland is preparing to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning

Tech is the only band from Texas performing in this year’s parade which begins at 8:30 a.m. on KCBD Newschannel 11

Fiery crash not a terrorist attack

The FBI says an explosion at the US-Canada border crossing in Niagara Falls is not terrorism related

A speeding car became airborne, hit a booth and exploded into flames killing two people

Snow and cold impact travelers

Heavy snow is expected in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska

Airlines are urging passengers to arrive two to three hours before their flights in anticipation of record crowds at the airport

