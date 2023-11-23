Healthwise Expo 2024
Thursday morning top stories: Goin’ Band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Goin’ Band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

  • The Goin’ Band from Raiderland is preparing to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning
  • Tech is the only band from Texas performing in this year’s parade which begins at 8:30 a.m. on KCBD Newschannel 11
  • See our latest coverage here: Goin’ Band member’s road to the Big Apple

Fiery crash not a terrorist attack

Snow and cold impact travelers

