Thursday morning top stories: Goin’ Band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Goin’ Band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- The Goin’ Band from Raiderland is preparing to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning
- Tech is the only band from Texas performing in this year’s parade which begins at 8:30 a.m. on KCBD Newschannel 11
- See our latest coverage here: Goin’ Band member’s road to the Big Apple
Fiery crash not a terrorist attack
- The FBI says an explosion at the US-Canada border crossing in Niagara Falls is not terrorism related
- A speeding car became airborne, hit a booth and exploded into flames killing two people
- Latest developments here: Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Snow and cold impact travelers
- Heavy snow is expected in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska
- Airlines are urging passengers to arrive two to three hours before their flights in anticipation of record crowds at the airport
- Read more here: Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.