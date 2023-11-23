Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

VIDEO: Bear tears up car interior after sniffing out bag of M&M’s

A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car for some food. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some bears will go to any length to find food when they’re hungry, including breaking into cars for a snack.

That’s just what one bear did in Colorado when it was on the hunt for some M&M’s candy it sniffed out inside of a parked car.

A video was shared by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Department (CPW) on X, formerly known as Twitter, of an official finding the vehicle with the bear still inside.

The man recorded the bear’s face peering out the passenger side window before opening the door and quickly shooing the bear out.

A torn up bag of what appears to be M&M’s can be seen in the wreckage found inside the car.

“Look at what a bear can do to a car when they’re hungry and smell food left inside,” the post from CPW NE Region reads.

On its website, the CPW recommends campers and hikers do their best to store food items to keep from attracting bears to their location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock
Cannon Air Force Base is asking residents to seek shelter. (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB officials give all-clear after shelter in place
Ricky Lee Delgado, 36
Woman hospitalized in Lubbock after shooting, SWAT callout in Lamesa
Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin’ Band live on the Today Show Wednesday...
KCBD following TTU Goin’ Band to NYC for Macy’s parade, Today Show
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock

Latest News

A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car...
VIDEO: Bear breaks into car after sniffing out bag of M&M's
FILE -- Laura Jacobs, of Laura’s Stockyard Café, has spent about 36 hours in the kitchen every...
Restaurant owner continues her tradition of serving Thanksgiving dinner to community
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Volunteers making blankets at East Lubbock Art House
East Lubbock Art House seeking volunteers to make blankets for the elderly