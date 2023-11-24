LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We just got a great deal on a cold air mass!

Black Friday Forecast (KCBD)

Colder temps today thanks to that front that moved through overnight and early this morning. Moderate breezes throughout the day keep some wind chill in the air. A range of highs from upper 30s in the NW to upper 50s in the SE, with Lubbock about 46.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

We stay in the upper 40s for a few days, with an increase in precip chances for the weekend. Chances for scattered showers and potentially winter precip are mostly confined to the NW parts of the area, with any snow flurries (if any) staying well out of the central parts of the area. By Tuesday a warm surge puts us back on the upper 50s.

