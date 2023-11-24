Bradford one of five finalists for Pop Warner Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was named Friday a finalist for the Pop Warner College Football Award, which recognizes a senior who has “made a difference on the field, in the classroom and in the community and serves as a role model to Pop Warner’s young student-athletes.”

That description perfectly fits Bradford’s tenure as a Red Raiders as, on the field, he has become a staple of Texas Tech’s defensive line with 139 career tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks over 36 career starts heading into tonight’s regular-season finale at Texas. He is a two-time All-Big 12 selection who is also a previous honoree on the AFCA Good Works Team and semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

In the classroom, Bradford is a two-time graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in interdisciplinary studies. He is currently pursuing another graduate degree in public administration to further his career goal of eventually joining law enforcement and rising to the role of chief of police for a major metropolitan city.

Bradford is a staple in the West Texas community through his advocacy of volunteer work, especially in underprivileged areas of East Lubbock. Bradford has been actively involved in neighborhood cleanups throughout his career as well as voter registration drives, peace walks and visits to local elementary schools and local non-profit organizations. Bradford has regularly visited local school districts to demonstrate, as he puts it, that “kids who look just like me can achieve what I have, too.”

Just this week, Bradford organized a turkey giveaway that benefited roughly 200 families in the Lubbock community. Bradford donated 100 turkeys on his own through NIL proceeds he had generated, which was matched locally by United Supermarkets Arena. The planned two-hour giveaway was completed in roughly half the time as Bradford had lines of cars waiting 60 minutes prior to the 11 a.m. start time.

In addition to Bradford, the Pop Warner Award named Auburn linebacker Elijah McAllister, Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington, Cal offensive lineman Matthew Cindric and Duke defensive lineman Ja’Maion Franklin as fellow finalists. The 2023 winner of the Pop Warner College Football Award will be announced Dec. 5 as part of the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Camp World Stadium in Orlando.

Bradford, a native of Houston, will play in his final regular-season game as a Red Raider later this evening when Texas Tech and Texas kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

