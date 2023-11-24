Food for Thought: Lubbock restaurant forced to shut down for 24 hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock restaurant was forced to shut its doors for 24 hours after health inspectors cited them for more than two dozen violations, and that’s not our only low performer.

But, we do have a half dozen restaurants extra thankful this Thanksgiving after cooking up a perfect score.

Benito’s Italian Cafe & Pizzeria at 2608 Salem Ave. was closed for 24 hours after inspectors found 27 violations in their kitchen. They’ve now been allowed to reopen.

Pasta was cooling in a large container.

This prevented it from cooling properly and can cause bacteria growth.

Pasta was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Beans were stored in an open metal can.

An employee did not use soap when washing their hands.

There was no hand soap available.

An employee did not use a barrier to turn off the faucet after washing their hands. This helps to prevent recontamination.

A chemical spray was facing utensils and drink cups.

A large bucket of red sauce was held longer than 24 hours with no date mark.

At salad station, 8 bottles of sauces were held longer than 24 hours with no date mark.

In walk-in-cooler, 2 containers of soups were held longer than 24 hours with no date mark.

In walk-in-cooler, 4 open ranch containers were held longer than 24 hours with no date mark.

In walk-in-cooler, a large bucket of red sauce and a metal pan of raw meat were stored directly on floor.

At middle prep table, bowl of raw shrimp was thawing in standing water.

At top shelve above ware washing, dishes stored with food contact surface exposed to contamination.

At beverage station, forks and spoons used for costumers stored with their food contact surface up and unprotected.

At middle prep table, an employee’s drink was stored directly on prep table.

At south prep table, an employee’s drink and stereo were stored above prep table and food items.

The dishwasher chlorine was testing at 10 ppm.

There were no food handlers permits.

Chlorine test strips were not available.

The ice machine deflector was soiled with black accumulation.

The mechanical ware washing was not sanitizing either by chemical or mechanical sanitization.

The ice scoop was stored in lightly soiled location.

At south prep table, 4 bulk containers were not labeled.

There was no light shield above the kitchen entrance.

The report notes, due to the number of violations, including multiple priority violations, the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of foodborne disease prevention. The report shows most violations were corrected during the inspection.

Big E’s at 1802 Buddy Holly Ave. had 16 violations.

Raw shrimp was not 41 degrees or below.

Brisket was also above the safe cold temperature.

Sausage was not at least 135 degrees.

An employee handled tortillas with their bare hands.

A pesticide labeled for animal use was in the kitchen.

A spray bottle with yellow liquid was not labeled.

An open container of potato salad did not have a date mark.

There were no test strips available to check the strength of the sanitizing solution.

There was no hand soap at the hand sink.

There were no paper towels at the hand sink.

The hand sink was blocked by a chair and speaker.

There was heavy accumulation of ice buildup in the reach-in-freezer.

The vent and ceiling structure above the grill had an accumulation of grease.

There was no certified food manager available at the facility.

There were no certified food handlers at the facility.

Particle board lined with cardboard was used as a lid on the reach-in-freezer.

The report shows most of the violations were corrected while the inspector was there.

Now to this week’s good news. Here’s a look at our top performers:

Taco Bell at 2408 82nd

Bahama Buck’s at 7718 Milwaukee

Bonus Burgers at 2312 50th

Honeycomb Pie Shoppe #2 at 3833 50th

Starbucks at 3214 w loop 289

