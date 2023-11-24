Friday morning top stories: Retailers offer big discounts on Black Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Goin’ Band to return home after Macy’s parade performance

The Red Raiders marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

They also performed on The Today Show highlighting Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration

Black Friday deals arrive

Stores will be packed with shoppers as retailers roll out big discounts

Holiday sales are expected at 3% compared to 5% last year

Chemical fire extinguished after fiery train crash in Kentucky

Two cars caught fire creating a potentially toxic gas

Crews were able to put the fire out but the cause of the crash is under investigation

