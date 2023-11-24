Friday morning top stories: Retailers offer big discounts on Black Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Goin’ Band to return home after Macy’s parade performance
- The Red Raiders marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- They also performed on The Today Show highlighting Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration
- Find more KCBD coverage here: Goin’ Band wraps up historic visit to NYC with performance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Black Friday deals arrive
- Stores will be packed with shoppers as retailers roll out big discounts
- Holiday sales are expected at 3% compared to 5% last year
- Read more here: Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Chemical fire extinguished after fiery train crash in Kentucky
- Two cars caught fire creating a potentially toxic gas
- Crews were able to put the fire out but the cause of the crash is under investigation
- Find latest updates here: Residents of Kentucky town can return home after crews extinguish derailment fire
