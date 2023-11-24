Goin’ Band wraps up historic visit to NYC with performance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY (KCBD) - The Goin’ Band from Raiderland capped off a historic visit to New York City on Thanksgiving morning.

The band finished a week of performances by marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, proving once again that “from here it’s possible.”

The Goin Band made a historic trip to be in the Big Apple on Thursday, but of course, traveling to represent Texas Tech University is how the band originally got its name.

Today, nearly 100 years after its first trip, the band made history once again.

Josh spoke with former Lubbock Mayor Allen Henry in the crowd.

“What’s it like to be here and see the band in New York?”

“It’s really exciting,” Henry said. “Texas Tech is really showing its true colors.”

Those colors making their way through Rockefeller Center, Times Square, and now the world’s largest storefront.

The Goin’ Band from Raiderland marching through New York for a holiday performrance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“People are asking about, what is Texas Tech. Who is Texas Tech? We’re getting to answer those questions,” Henry said.

That answer ringing loud and clear with a Texas Tech fanfare seen by millions of people across the nation

“We really could not be prouder,” Henry said.

Cheerleaders and pom squad members joined the band for this historic trip, with all those Red Raiders putting in the work to shine on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Charles Kikumoto is the father of a pom squad member.

“They’re working real hard,” Kikumoto said. “Rehearsals start at 1 a.m. and they haven’t been getting any sleep, but this is the city that never sleeps so, when in Rome.”

New York has been called the city of dreams, and these Red Raiders are truly living one.

So, if there were questions before about what Texas Tech is, Allen Henry confirms, they’re definitely gonna know now.

The performance in Thursday’s parade will be the band’s last one here in the Big Apple.

The band will enjoy a dinner cruise Thursday night and head back to Lubbock Friday morning.

Some fans have been upset that the band won’t make it to Austin for the football game against the University of Texas on Friday, but they made sure to send a message from Times Square.

“Wreck ‘em Tech, beat Texas!”

