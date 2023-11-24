Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Grandfather celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family on Thanksgiving Day

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia man celebrated a landmark birthday this Thanksgiving.

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

“Unexplainable. It’s just phenomenal,” his daughter Elizabeth Key-Lee said.

Key said hitting triple digits was his best birthday yet.

“The other ones were good, but this one is the best,” he said.

Family members of all generations showed up to help him celebrate his day.

“It’s just amazing, and I believe he was born on Thanksgiving Day 100 years ago,” Key-Lee said.

Key’s grandson Kayden said it’s reassuring knowing his grandfather is still celebrating a fruitful life.

“I check on him every summer and every Thanksgiving,” Kayden said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Hartin presents Food for Thought.
Food for Thought: Lubbock restaurant forced to shut down for 24 hours
1 dead, 2 injured in Lubbock County crash
Pop Isaacs basket with 8/10th of a second left lifted the Texas Tech Red Raiders to a 72-70...
Texas Tech rallies to gobble up Thanksgiving Day win in Bahamas
Texas Tech Goin' Band Pep Rally in NYC
TTU Goin’ Band plays pep rally in Times Square
Driver from Hobbs killed after crashing into gin, diesel tank in Ropesville

Latest News

Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
KCBD News at 4
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood,...
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills