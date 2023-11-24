Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock store owners reporting steady sales as inflation continues to squeeze Black Friday shoppers

Black Friday shoppers leaving Kohls
Black Friday shoppers leaving Kohls(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock shoppers were out early as the biggest retail holiday of the year kicked off Friday morning.

Shoppers hit their favorite stores as store owners welcomed holiday crowds. Holiday shoppers are still facing inflation and high interest rates, so many retailers prepped for this year’s Black Friday, unsure of the outcome. Some retailers start its deals as early as Wednesday, like Hemline Lubbock who hosts “Purple Wednesday” the day before Thanksgiving.

“Customers like the discounts early, the early bird discounts,” Hemline Lubbock owner, Cathy Smith, said.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales are expected to fall back down to pre-pandemic levels. As of October, the U.S. Consumer Price Index reports inflation is up 3.2 percent before seasonal adjustments.

That means consumers may be spending more this year but getting less, but local business owner Cathy Smith says she is not seeing inflation affecting Lubbock shoppers this year.

“Our sales have been staying steady. We’re real happy with our numbers and we’re setting our goals, so I feel like for Lubbock everything kind of stayed the same,” Cathy Smith said.

Since the pandemic, many shoppers have turned to online shopping and are awaiting Cyber Monday deals, but that is not the case for twin sisters Pam and Pat, who travel to Lubbock every year to shop on Black Friday.

“I’m from Roaring Springs about 90 miles away, and I’m as far north as you can get and still be in Texas,” Pam Thacker said.

Pam and Pat said they haven’t seen a decline in Black Friday shoppers over the years, and they say the deals are some of the best they have seen.

“Deals everywhere, everywhere, yes. We’re making all the shops and having a great time,” Pam Thacker and sister Pat Overby said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

