Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Baby giraffe can’t get the angle quite right to drink water

Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water before giving up altogether. (Source: Oakland Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News) – A baby giraffe at the Oakland Zoo in California is learning to grow up in the most adorable way.

On Wednesday, the zoo shared a video of baby Kendi attempting to drink water at ground level.

Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water, and in the end, she gives up altogether.

“We’ve all got to start somewhere!” the zoo wrote alongside the video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “While she wasn’t successful this time, she’s a quick learner.”

Kendi is just over one month old. She was born on Oct. 19 to first-time mom Kijiji.

The zoo said Kendi means “loved one” in Swahili, paying homage to the language spoken in Kenya, where you can find reticulated giraffes in the wild.

Both mom and baby are said to be doing well.

The Oakland Zoo also offers a webcam for fans to watch the giraffes in their habitat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Hartin presents Food for Thought.
Food for Thought: Lubbock restaurant forced to shut down for 24 hours
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Finals for Friday, Nov. 24
As expected, winter has returned during this Thanksgiving weekend, with more clouds and cold...
Wintry mix possible Saturday

Latest News

The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off.
Thieves steal 12 French bulldogs worth $100,000 from pet store
The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off....
Thieves steal 12 French bulldogs from pet store
Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu
Chicken wings are now a permanent menu item at Popeyes locations nationwide, the chain...
Popeyes makes chicken wings a permanent menu item, adds new flavors