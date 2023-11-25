Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Father arrested in Thanksgiving fatal shooting of 10-year-old son

Police arrested the boy's 47-year-old father on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon...
Police arrested the boy's 47-year-old father on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon and prohibited possession of a firearm.(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Omaha, Nebraska, are investigating the Thanksgiving shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the area of North 31st Avenue and Nicholas Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a shooting.

Police arrived to find 10-year-old Kendrick McDonald suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel transported the boy to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

Police arrested Kendrick’s father, 47-year-old Will McDonald, on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The investigation with the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Hartin presents Food for Thought.
Food for Thought: Lubbock restaurant forced to shut down for 24 hours
1 dead, 2 injured in Lubbock County crash
Pop Isaacs basket with 8/10th of a second left lifted the Texas Tech Red Raiders to a 72-70...
Texas Tech rallies to gobble up Thanksgiving Day win in Bahamas
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7
Texas Tech Goin' Band Pep Rally in NYC
TTU Goin’ Band plays pep rally in Times Square

Latest News

The first group of hostages returned to Israel.
24 hostages releases on first day of Israel-Hamas truce
An escaped pet kangaroo was found safe after hopping around in north Georgia on Friday.
Pet kangaroo captured safely after escape in Georgia
Analysts consider the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday a key barometer of shoppers’...
Are shoppers ditching Black Friday for Cyber Monday?
A couple is now engaged after some help from the Eau Claire Police Department.
Police stage traffic stop to help orchestrate marriage proposal