LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - Lady Raiders top Rutgers 79-72 in Las Vegas to move to 6-0.

Jasmine Shavers scored 28 while Bailey Maupin added 24.

They are the first Lady Raider duo in the 21st Century to have double figures in the first six games of the season.

Texas Tech faces Santa Clara Saturday in Vegas.

