Texas leads Texas Tech, 26-7, at the half

The Red Raiders take on the Longhorns one final time.
The Red Raiders take on the Longhorns one final time.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TWITTER: Follow Zach Fox on Twitter for live updates during the game!

=====

The Longhorns struck first with a rushing touchdown then picked off Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton.

The Horns and Red Raiders both punted in their next possessions. Texas connected on a field goal in the next drive but the Red Raiders responded with a rushing score by Morton before the end of the first quarter.

Texas had the ball to begin the second quarter and immediately scored on a 69-yard touchdown on the ground by Jaydon Blue.

The Red Raiders couldn’t find anything on their next drive and sent out the punt team and Austin McNamara. The Horns blocked the punt and took over on offense.

Texas finished their drive with a field goal. Tech continued to struggle on offense and was forced to punt.

The Red Raider defense intercepted the ball with the Longhorns in the red zone. However, Texas matched on the next drive with a pick of their own.

The Horns tacked on another field goal following the interception. Tech had one more opportunity for points but turned the ball over on downs with 31 seconds left in the first half.

Texas went down the field and lined up for its fourth field goal of the night and connected as time expired in the second quarter.

Check back here for updates.

