Texas Tech drops Michigan, 73-57, in Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

Lamar Washington shrugs on the court during Texas Tech's game against Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech (5-1) took on Michigan (4-3) in the Battle 4 Atlantis fifth-place game on Friday evening and took down the Wolverines, 73-57, in the fifth-place game.

The Red Raiders dominated from the beginning. They never trailed in the victory.

All five starters scored in the first period with Pop Isaacs leading the way with eight points. As a team, Tech outrebounded Michigan, 25-13. Tech went into halftime with a 35-21 lead.

Devan Cambridge led the start of the second half with seven points early before the first media timeout.

Cambridge blocked a shot then drew a foul and sank his free throws to take his early total to nine with a little under 14 minutes remaining in the game.

After a three-point shot from Darrion Williams, Joe Toussaint sank five-consecutive free throws to put him over in double-digits scoring for the sixth-straight game.

Isaacs, Williams, Toussaint and Cambridge all scored in double-figures on the night with Cambridge and Toussaint leading the team with 17 apiece. Williams finished with 10 rebounds as well giving him the double-double.

Tech takes on Butler at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday on the road at the Hinkle Fieldhouse.

