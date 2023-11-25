Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4 Big 12) was no match for No. 7 Texas (11-1 8-1 Big 12), losing the game, 57-7. This is the final meeting between the two teams for now as Texas heads to the SEC.

The Longhorns struck first with a rushing touchdown then picked off Tech quarterback Behren Morton.

The Horns and Red Raiders both punted in their next possessions. Texas connected on a field goal in the next drive but the Red Raiders responded with a rushing score by Morton before the end of the first quarter.

Texas had the ball to begin the second quarter and immediately scored on a 69-yard touchdown on the ground by Jaydon Blue.

The Red Raiders couldn’t find anything on their next drive and sent out the punt team and Austin McNamara. The Horns blocked the punt and took over on offense.

Texas finished their drive with another field goal. Tech continued to struggle on offense and was forced to punt.

The Red Raider defense intercepted the ball with the Longhorns in the red zone. However, Texas matched on the next drive with a pick of their own.

The Horns tacked on another field goal following the interception.

Texas went down the field and lined up for its fourth field goal of the night and connected as time expired in the second quarter.

Tech kicked off to start the second half and Texas’ Keilan Robinson took it all the way back 95 yards for the touchdown. Texas’ lead increased to 33-7.

Bert Auburn continued his field goal streak with his fifth of the day in the third quarter to push the Longhorns lead to 36-7 with 9:15.

Quin Ewers and Xavier Worthy connected on a 19-yard touchdown with under five minutes to go in the third. The Longhorns increased their lead to 43-7.

Tech took over and picked up a couple of first downs but hopes for a scoring drive were dashed on a wild play. Morton, under pressure, threw a pass intended for Tahj Brooks that bounced off his foot into the air where Jett Bush made the interception and ran into the end zone for a 50-7 lead.

Ewers hit the bench early for the Horns and Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, made his college debut before the start of the fourth.

Texas’ Quintrevion Wisner scored the final touchdown of the game with about 40 seconds remaining. The Longhorns clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with the win.

Morton finished the game with 88 yards while running back Tahj Brooks rushed for 95 yards.

The Red Raiders finish the regular season with a 6-6 record and wait to see where they’ll be heading to for the program’s 41st bowl game.

