Wintry mix possible Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected, winter has returned during this Thanksgiving weekend, with more clouds and cold expected through Sunday morning.

Lows will dip to around freezing Saturday morning with a light wintry mix over the region. Heavier amounts will occur in the Texas Panhandle and northern South Plains where some isolated icy spots could develop on bridges and overpasses. The potential for travel issues is low for the viewing area.

(KCBD Graphic)

It will remain cold on Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temps only in the low to mid 40s and winds from the northeast at 10-20 mph. Sunshine will return on Sunday will it will remain cold with temps still in the mid-40s.

Not much better to start out the week with lows in the lower 20s Monday morning and the afternoon will again be in the mid to upper 40s.

It does look like slightly warmer temps on Tuesday through Thursday.

