Bowl projections for the Red Raiders
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 6-6 season to a bowl game is not what anyone wanted, but let’s focus on the positives.
After a second consecutive winning season in the Big 12, the Red Raiders get 15 more practices for this team and all the young guys on it; they get a chance to end with a winning record with a Top 25 recruiting class coming in.
With that said, there are three bowls most expect Tech could be in:
- Independence Bowl, Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana
- Armed Forces Bowl, Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m. in Fort Worth at TCU
- First Responders Bowl, Dec. 26, 4:30 p.m. in Dallas at SMU
Who will they play? No one has the same opponent projected.
Texas Tech will learn next weekend where they will go and who they will play in their 41st bowl game.
Here are the Red Raider bowl projections as of now.
- CBS: Armed Forces Bowl vs Air Force
- 24/7: Independence Bowl vs Troy
- Heros Sports: First Responder’s Bowl vs UTSA
- Betting Pros: Armed Forces Bowl vs Liberty
- Saturday Blitz: Armed Forces Bowl vs SMU
- College Football Network: First Responders Bowl vs South Florida
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.