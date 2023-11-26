Healthwise Expo 2024
Cold, wet Saturday night, cool, sunny Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold temperatures will continue Saturday evening, possibly bringing a light wintry mix to the area.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s, with cloudy conditions. After midnight partly cloudy conditions are expected with northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Winds will come from the north after midnight. The chance for rain and snow showers will continue until early Sunday morning.

Forecast lows tonight
Forecast lows tonight(KCBD)

Sunday is expected to be sunny and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. North winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday high temperatures
Sunday high temperatures(KCBD)

Sunday evening will be mostly clear becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Northeast winds in the evening will be light, around 5 to 10 mph. Winds will become southwest after midnight. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-20s.

Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday will warm again into the upper 50s. Expect sunshine and 60s on Wednesday. Thursday there is a chance of rain with highs in the 50s. Rain chances may linger into Friday with highs back into the 60s. Saturday should be dry for most of us with highs in the 60s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

KCBD News at 5 Weather - Friday, Nov. 24