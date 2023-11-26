End Zone Team of the Week: Lovington Wildcats
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOVINGTON, NM (KCBD) - The Lovington Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Portales 57-21 to win the State Championship in New Mexico.
It’s the 20th State Championship for Lovington football.
The Wildcats finish 10-3, winning their last seven games and 10 of their last 11.
I talked to Head Coach Anthony Gonzales and the Wildcats right on the field after their big win.
Congrats to Lovington!
