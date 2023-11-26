End Zone Team of the Week: Lovington Wildcats

LOVINGTON, NM (KCBD) - The Lovington Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Portales 57-21 to win the State Championship in New Mexico.

It’s the 20th State Championship for Lovington football.

The Wildcats finish 10-3, winning their last seven games and 10 of their last 11.

I talked to Head Coach Anthony Gonzales and the Wildcats right on the field after their big win.

Congrats to Lovington!

The Lovington Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Portales 57-21 to win the State Championship in New Mexico. (Pete Christy, KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.