Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

End Zone Team of the Week: Lovington Wildcats

The Lovington Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Portales 57-21 to...
The Lovington Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Portales 57-21 to win the State Championship in New Mexico.(Pete Christy, KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVINGTON, NM (KCBD) - The Lovington Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Portales 57-21 to win the State Championship in New Mexico.

It’s the 20th State Championship for Lovington football.

The Wildcats finish 10-3, winning their last seven games and 10 of their last 11.

I talked to Head Coach Anthony Gonzales and the Wildcats right on the field after their big win.

Congrats to Lovington!

The Lovington Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Portales 57-21 to...
The Lovington Wildcats are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Portales 57-21 to win the State Championship in New Mexico.(Pete Christy, KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Finals for Friday, Nov. 24
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7
The Lady Raiders edged Santa Clara 61-56 Saturday night in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic....
Lady Raiders remain undefeated after edging Santa Clara 61-56

Latest News

End Zone Playoff Highlights for Saturday, Nov. 25
Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game.
Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Saturday, Nov. 25
Sunray advances to state quarterfinals after strong performance against Wellington.
Sunray defense dominates second half to advance past Wellington to state quarterfinals