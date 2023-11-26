Healthwise Expo 2024
Lady Raiders remain undefeated after edging Santa Clara 61-56

The Lady Raiders edged Santa Clara 61-56 Saturday night in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic....
The Lady Raiders edged Santa Clara 61-56 Saturday night in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic. Texas Tech is now 7-0 on the season.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders edged Santa Clara 61-56 Saturday night in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic. Texas Tech is now 7-0 on the season.

Bailey Maupin led the way with 11 points, her 7th straight game to score in double figures.

Jordyn Merritt added 9 points.

Ten different Lady Raiders scored in the contest.

Tech trailed by three going to the 4th, but outscored Santa Clara 24-16 to get the win.

The Lady Raiders return home for fan appreciation night 6pm Wednesday night vs. UC-Irvine.

