Lubbock-Cooper ISD warning parents about changes to Woodrow Road

Lubbock-Cooper ISD released this statement on Sunday afternoon, warning parents about changes that will “significantly impact school traffic on and near Woodrow Road.”(Provided by Lubbock-Cooper ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper ISD released this statement on Sunday afternoon, warning parents about changes that will “significantly impact school traffic on and near Woodrow Road.”

The right turn lane on southbound Loop 493 (east of LCHS) has been barricaded off and is no longer accessible. This means that all southbound traffic on Loop 493 will be reduced to one southbound lane; traffic can no longer split into two lanes (one lane going straight across Woodrow Road and one lane turning west onto Woodrow Road). This also results in a very sharp right turn for drivers turning west onto Woodrow Road, a turn that may not be possible for commercial vehicles.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD released this statement on Sunday afternoon, warning parents about changes that will “significantly impact school traffic on and near Woodrow Road.”(Provided by Lubbock-Cooper ISD)

This update will result in southbound traffic on Loop 493 backing up significantly, possibly all the way from southbound Highway 87. To reduce the traffic on Loop 493, drivers needing to access the Woodrow Road/Loop 493 intersection may prefer to exit Highway 87 using the Woodrow Road exit instead of the Loop 493 exit.

Much of the shoulder of the westbound lane of Woodrow Road has also been barricaded, resulting in a very narrow westbound lane.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD released this statement on Sunday afternoon, warning parents about changes that will “significantly impact school traffic on and near Woodrow Road.”(Provided by Lubbock-Cooper ISD)

Please use extreme caution when traveling westbound on this area of Woodrow Road.

PLEASE BE AWARE: THE BARRICADES HAVE ELIMINATED ANY SAFE ACCESS POINT FOR STUDENTS WALKING TO LCHS FROM THE DONUT SHOP. THE LANE IS TOO NARROW FOR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC, AND THERE IS NO WAY FOR STUDENTS TO CROSS THE BARRICADES TO GET TO THE CAMPUS. PLEASE DO NOT DROP LCHS STUDENTS OFF AT THE DONUT SHOP IN THE MORNINGS - THERE IS NO WAY FOR THEM TO SAFELY CROSS WOODROW ROAD TO ACCESS THE SCHOOL.

Thank you for your continued patience and efforts in ensuring a safe environment for our students.

