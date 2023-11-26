Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game

Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game.
Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game.(KCBD)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Portales Rams fell to the Lovington Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union 4A State Football Championship Game.

It was a quick start from Lovington, with Wyatt Gomez and Anson Marquez connecting on two early touchdowns to go up 14-0.

The Wildcats managed to build a 36-7 halftime lead and never looked back, claiming the title with a 57-21 win.

For the Wildcats, it’s the team’s 20th football state championship in school history.

The Rams end the season at 11-2 with both losses coming at the ends of their rivals in Lovington.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Hartin presents Food for Thought.
Food for Thought: Lubbock restaurant forced to shut down for 24 hours
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Finals for Friday, Nov. 24
As expected, winter has returned during this Thanksgiving weekend, with more clouds and cold...
Wintry mix possible Saturday

Latest News

End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Saturday, Nov. 25
Sunray advances to state quarterfinals after strong performance against Wellington.
Sunray defense dominates second half to advance past Wellington to state quarterfinals
Bryson Myers celebrates touchdown catch in win over Monahans.
West Plains late defensive stands seal victory over Monahans to advance with 42-21 win
Klondike Cougars football
HIGHLIGHTS: Klondike scores 100 points to eliminate Balmorhea from playoffs