Portales falls to Lovington in New Mexico state title game
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Portales Rams fell to the Lovington Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union 4A State Football Championship Game.
It was a quick start from Lovington, with Wyatt Gomez and Anson Marquez connecting on two early touchdowns to go up 14-0.
The Wildcats managed to build a 36-7 halftime lead and never looked back, claiming the title with a 57-21 win.
For the Wildcats, it’s the team’s 20th football state championship in school history.
The Rams end the season at 11-2 with both losses coming at the ends of their rivals in Lovington.
