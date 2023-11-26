Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas State secures 73-66 win against UT Arlington

Led by Jordan Mason’s 21 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the UT Arlington Mavericks 73-66
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 21 points as Texas State beat UT Arlington 73-66 on Saturday.

Mason shot 6 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Bobcats (3-4). Brandon Love added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Kaden Gumbs had 11 points and eight assists.

Shemar Wilson led the Mavericks (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Makaih Williams added 14 points, six assists and three steals for UT Arlington. Akili Vining also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Finals for Friday, Nov. 24
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7.
Texas Tech loses final regular season game to Texas, 57-7
The Lady Raiders edged Santa Clara 61-56 Saturday night in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic....
Lady Raiders remain undefeated after edging Santa Clara 61-56

Latest News

West Virginia QB Greene’s 4th TD is a 29-yard pass in final minute for a 34-31 win at Baylor
Baylor RB Richard Reese returns 2 kickoffs for TDs against West Virginia
Liberty finishes 1st perfect regular season in program’s 50 years with 42-28 win over UTEP
SMU earns date in AAC title game but starting QB Stone injured in 59-14 rout of Navy