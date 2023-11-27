60 local nonprofits to benefit from Giving Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are dozens of nonprofits in our area hoping you saved some money for tomorrow, Giving Tuesday. It is a day intended to support the organizations that make our community stronger.

Michelle Tosi-Stephens, Vice President of Development and External Affairs at Community Foundation of West Texas, said “you have Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday is always the Tuesday after all those events.”

Tosi-Stephens says local nonprofits work hard all year long to positively impact those in need, which is why Giving Tuesday is so important.

“It is just a way for individuals to give back to nonprofit organizations that help so many of those in need whether it be humans, animals, arts any type of non-profit,” Tosi-Stephens said.

This Giving Tuesday will help 60 nonprofits across the South Plains. Tosi-Stephens says it is as easy as picking the organization that you feel called to.

“We have them all listed. You can pick the nonprofit you would like to donate to or nonprofits if there are multiple. If you just don’t know which organization to give to you can give to the general fund,” Tosi-Stephens said.

All donations, small or large, will go to the organizations after the first of the year, positively impacting Lubbock and the surrounding areas until the next day of giving.

“I know a lot of people aren’t sure as to what their giving capabilities are but I am not kidding you Lubbock and the surrounding areas are so so giving and I will not be surprised at the number that comes in this year. It is pretty amazing,” Tosi-Stephens said.

Over the last nine years, donors’ generosity on Giving Tuesday has raised more than $3.2 million to strengthen the South Plains.

For more information on how you can donate, please click here.

