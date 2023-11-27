END ZONE: Two area teams are still in the playoffs
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -
Playoff pairings for our area teams:
TAPPS State Championship
- Lubbock Christian vs First Baptist
- Saturday, December 2nd
- 7:00 PM at Waco ISD Athletic Complex located at 1401 S New Rd, Waco, TX 76711
UIL 1AD2 State Semifinals
- Winner goes to Cowboys Stadium for State Title Game
- #2 Klondike vs #1 Benjamin
- 4pm Saturday Mustang Bowl Sweetwater
Good luck to our Area Teams
