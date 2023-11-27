Healthwise Expo 2024
END ZONE: Two area teams are still in the playoffs

End Zone Scores
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -

Playoff pairings for our area teams:

TAPPS State Championship

  • Lubbock Christian vs First Baptist
  • Saturday, December 2nd
  • 7:00 PM at Waco ISD Athletic Complex located at 1401 S New Rd, Waco, TX 76711

UIL 1AD2 State Semifinals

  • Winner goes to Cowboys Stadium for State Title Game
  • #2 Klondike vs #1 Benjamin
  • 4pm Saturday Mustang Bowl Sweetwater

Good luck to our Area Teams

