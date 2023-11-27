Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas nonprofits

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - As we embrace the spirit of generosity on this Giving Tuesday, November 28th, we are excited to announce the opportunity to support 60 incredible nonprofits making a difference in your community. Donations will be accepted until 11:59 PM on November 28th, providing ample time for individuals to contribute to the causes close to their hearts.

Ways to Give

Online: Give conveniently with a credit or debit card by visiting www.givingtuesdaywtx.org . Click on the logo of the organization you wish to support, or make a general donation to benefit multiple nonprofits. Check: Make checks payable to Giving Tuesday WTX, indicating the specific organization’s name on the memo line. Mail your checks to the Community Foundation of West Texas office. Cash: For those who prefer cash donations, kindly drop off or mail your contributions to the Community Foundation of West Texas office by 5 PM on November 28th. Ensure the organization’s name is clearly indicated inside the envelope, and include a list of donor names, amounts, and addresses.

Address for Check and Cash Donations

Community Foundation of West Texas

6102 82nd Street, Suite #8b

Lubbock, TX 79424

We appreciate your commitment to making a positive impact in your community. Every contribution, regardless of size, plays a crucial role in supporting the vital work of these nonprofits. Your generosity will undoubtedly make this Giving Tuesday a resounding success.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Community Foundation of West Texas.