KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hummer

Meet Hummer! He is a seven-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hummer, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a seven-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Hummer is a big ol’ sweetie who just wants to cuddle with you and be loved on. He’s very laid back, but he also knows how to sit and shake. Hummer is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Belle.

