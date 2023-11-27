Monday morning top stories: Former firefighter Matt Dawson dies
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Former firefighter Matt Dawson dies
- Dawson’s family announced he passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon
- Dawson fought to improve benefits for first responders after being critically injured in a crash in 2020
- Read more here: Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
Woodrow Road work impacting traffic near Lubbock-Cooper High School
- Southbound traffic on Loop 493 is reduced to one lane and drivers are urged to use Highway 87 exit onto Woodrow Rd.
- Parents are asked not to drop off students at the donut shot because there is no safe way for them to cross the street
- Details here: Lubbock-Cooper ISD warning parents about changes to Woodrow Road
Cyber Monday sales underway
- Shoppers are expected to spend a record $12 billion today
- That is more than $9.8 billion spent on Black Friday
- Read more here: Retailers are offering discounts on Cyber Monday
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.