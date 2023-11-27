Healthwise Expo 2024
Monday morning top stories: Former firefighter Matt Dawson dies

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former firefighter Matt Dawson dies

Woodrow Road work impacting traffic near Lubbock-Cooper High School

Cyber Monday sales underway

