Monday morning top stories: Former firefighter Matt Dawson dies

Former firefighter Matt Dawson dies

Dawson’s family announced he passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon

Dawson fought to improve benefits for first responders after being critically injured in a crash in 2020

Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson

Woodrow Road work impacting traffic near Lubbock-Cooper High School

Southbound traffic on Loop 493 is reduced to one lane and drivers are urged to use Highway 87 exit onto Woodrow Rd.

Parents are asked not to drop off students at the donut shot because there is no safe way for them to cross the street

Lubbock-Cooper ISD warning parents about changes to Woodrow Road

Cyber Monday sales underway

Shoppers are expected to spend a record $12 billion today

That is more than $9.8 billion spent on Black Friday

Retailers are offering discounts on Cyber Monday

