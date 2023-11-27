Monday will be cool and quiet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday will begin partly cloudy, and cold with overnight lows in the mid-20s. Northeast winds will be light Sunday night, around 5 mph.

Day planner Monday (KCBD)

Right before sunrise, winds will be coming from the south around 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures for Monday will be very similar to Sunday in the lower 50s. Some sunshine is expected throughout the afternoon.

Monday's forecasted highs (KCBD)

Monday evening will be mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be from the south in the evening becoming west after midnight. They will be staying light throughout the night, just around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s and sunny skies. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with the upper 50s. Thursday will be even warmer with the 60s. Dry conditions will continue until Thursday. A cold front will come through late Thursday bringing some rain, and colder temperatures Friday. A slight chance of rain is expected Thursday during the day, then more likely Thursday afternoon and evening. Friday will be cooler after the front with highs in the lower 50s. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the upper 50s with slight rain chances, less than 10% area-wide.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

